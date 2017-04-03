Police Dispatch
Someone trying to terrify a local mother apparently didn't do any background research, and thus ended up looking just plain dumb - and his "scheme" pretty laughable, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. The mother relayed the incident to a sheriff's deputy by phone, reporting that an unknown male had called her that day saying he'd kidnapped her daughter.
