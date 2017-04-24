Police Dispatch

In the middle of the night, a northeast-side man figuratively went to pieces, while his window literally went to pieces when he punched it with his bare fist, waking up his neighbors with the noise of the glass shattering - as well as his own kicking and screaming, a Pima County Sheriff's Department report stated. Just before 3 a.m. sheriff's deputies responded to the Quail Ridge Apartments, 4500 E. Sunrise Dr., where they were flagged down in the parking lot by the man who'd reported the incident, who lived in the apartment next to the man who'd just freaked out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.