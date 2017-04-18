Police Dispatch

While a sheriff's deputy was searching a woman upon her arrest, she was initially irate at his being too close to her chest for her comfort, but she suddenly abandoned any possible pretense of modesty when she deemed it too late to hide her drug paraphernalia - actually demanding that the deputy go into her bra to retrieve a pipe, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. Deputies were called to a north-side trailer park, where a man told them a strange female had invaded his trailer that morning and had just pulled a knife on him.

