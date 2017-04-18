Police Dispatch
While a sheriff's deputy was searching a woman upon her arrest, she was initially irate at his being too close to her chest for her comfort, but she suddenly abandoned any possible pretense of modesty when she deemed it too late to hide her drug paraphernalia - actually demanding that the deputy go into her bra to retrieve a pipe, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. Deputies were called to a north-side trailer park, where a man told them a strange female had invaded his trailer that morning and had just pulled a knife on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC