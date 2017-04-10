Police Dispatch

Police Dispatch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tucson Weekly

Rather early one morning, a threesome of troublemakers ran into law enforcement at a grocery store after an unsuccessful attempt to steal a whole lot of chicken wings , according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were called to a southwest-side Safeway, where they were informed two men and one woman - all wearing dark clothing, with one man in a wheelchair - had been "pestering" staff for quite some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar 21 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC