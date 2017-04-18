PCSD investigating homicide at Pima County Jail
TUCSON, AZ - A man in jail for allegedly killing his wife in Tucson late last year is now facing charges in the death of his cellmate, authorities said. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said King Yates, 23, was arrested on first-degree murder charges on Wednesday, April 19. CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE .
