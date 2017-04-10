PCSD: Elderly man missing from Tucson Estates area
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County.
