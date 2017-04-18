One arrested in connection with Oro Valley landscaping scam
ORO VALLEY, AZ - Authorities have made an arrest in a landscaping scam Tucson News Now first told you about earlier this month. The Oro Valley Police Department said Raul Fierro was arrested on three counts of theft Monday, April 17. CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE .
