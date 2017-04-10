Olson was last seen Saturday afternoon in the area of Tucson Estates (Source: PCSD).
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - An elderly man reported missing from the west side of Tucson has been found safe, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputies with PCSD reported Alfred Olson, 88, missing from the Tucson Estates area of Pima County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
