Missing Arizona girl found dead 5 years after vanishing from her bed - but the case isn't closed

On Friday, nearly five years after investigators believe 6-year-old Isabel Celis was taken from her bed in Tucson, Arizona , police announced they had found her remains in a remote area nearby, PEOPLE confirms. "This is not the ending that any of us hoped for, but it is also not the ending of the case," Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told reporters, according to Fox 17 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.