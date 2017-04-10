Marana police arrest bike theft suspects
MARANA, AZ - Marana police have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of two children's bikes on April 9. According to police, 21-year-old Johnathan Patrick Wilber and 20-year-old Brittany Rayann Silverman were booked into the Pima County Jail for theft and unrelated warrants they had for their arrest. Police said tips from the public helped police identify the suspects from surveillance photos.
