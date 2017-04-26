Less windy conditions to give firefighters break in Sawmill firefight
Less windy conditions to give firefighters break in Sawmill firefight The wind-driven Sawmill Fire has burned through 20,000 acres of land in southern Arizona. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2q69CLL Over 200 fire personnel from multiple fire agencies around the state are battling the Sawmill Fire, which was burning an estimated 15,000 acres about 40 miles in the Coronado National Forest, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.
