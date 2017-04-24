Lead found in water sources at six TUSD schools
TUCSON, AZ - Six Tucson Unified School District Schools have tested positive for lead in some parts of their water systems. TUSD said it volunteered for the testing as part of an Arizona Department of Environmental Quality program to test school drinking water across the state.
