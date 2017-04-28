Laughing Stock: Estrogen Hour Beefs Up
The popular live comedy show Estrogen Hour returns to Laff's Comedy Caffe with a potential sell-out on Sunday, April 30. The line-up features Esther Brilliant and Corrina Eklund as the show's traditional "comedy virgins," community leaders performing stand-up comedy for the first time. Supporting the "comedy virgins" are Estrogen Hour co-founder Nancy Stanley, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and attorney and comedian Elliot Glicksman, who has opened for Jerry Seinfeld and Phyllis Diller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC