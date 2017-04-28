Laughing Stock: Estrogen Hour Beefs Up

Friday Apr 28

The popular live comedy show Estrogen Hour returns to Laff's Comedy Caffe with a potential sell-out on Sunday, April 30. The line-up features Esther Brilliant and Corrina Eklund as the show's traditional "comedy virgins," community leaders performing stand-up comedy for the first time. Supporting the "comedy virgins" are Estrogen Hour co-founder Nancy Stanley, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and attorney and comedian Elliot Glicksman, who has opened for Jerry Seinfeld and Phyllis Diller.

