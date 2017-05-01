Keeping watch

In total, there are 68 towers along the border in Arizona with the upgraded RVSS and five command centers - in Yuma, Ajo, Douglas, Naco and Nogales. Border Patrol's Remote Video Surveillance System was recently upgraded throughout Arizona as part of a 10-year, $115 million contract between the Department of Homeland Security and General Dynamics IT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.