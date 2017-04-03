Game & Fish warns again about potentially rabid wildlife; SaddleBrooke woman treated after bite
Three recent reports involving foxes and a skunk, common carriers of rabies, is prompting the Arizona Game and Fish Department to ask the public to exercise caution around apparently ill wildlife and to seek medical attention promptly if bitten by one. A clearly ill fox was found on the front porch of a home March 30 off Sweetwater Drive, and an apparently ill fox was observed March 28 in a pool area near homes in the Picture Rocks area.
