Friends remember victim lost to deadly shooting at La Encantada
TUCSON, AZ - Friends of Eliot Cobb, the man shot and killed Friday night at La Encantada, describe him as kind, lighthearted, and laid back. Cobb's dog sitter and landscaper stopped by his home in Oro Valley on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC