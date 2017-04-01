Six-month-old Wyllow Brewer spent the days leading up to her death in excruciating pain from a broken arm that had become infected due to lack of medical treatment. Four face murder charges in death of Tucson infant Six-month-old Wyllow Brewer spent the days leading up to her death in excruciating pain from a broken arm that had become infected due to lack of medical treatment.

