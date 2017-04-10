Cinema La Placita moves to the Tucson Museum of Art
TUCSON, AZ - Here is another popular option for outdoor movie viewing - Cinema La Placita and this year it has a new home, the Tucson Museum of Art at the Plaza of the Pioneers. Movie goers will be able to watch their favorite 'oldies' on the plaza at TMA.
