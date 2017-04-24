Celis family invites public to services for Isabel
TUCSON, AZ - The family of Isabel Celis has invited the Tucson community to services for their daughter, who was reported missing five years ago. According to a news release, the family wants to offer the community this opportunity for closure because the family has been "deeply touched by the love and support shown for their daughter."
