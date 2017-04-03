Brush fire chars 50 acres, closes Cat...

Brush fire chars 50 acres, closes Catalina Highway in Tucson

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Pima County Sheriff's officials say a brush fire has closed a section of the Catalina Highway that leads to Mount Lemmon in Tucson. According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire was reported about noon Tuesday and is burning in grass and brush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar 21 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC