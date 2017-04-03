Brush fire chars 50 acres, closes Catalina Highway in Tucson
Pima County Sheriff's officials say a brush fire has closed a section of the Catalina Highway that leads to Mount Lemmon in Tucson. According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire was reported about noon Tuesday and is burning in grass and brush.
