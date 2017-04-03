AZ Dispatch Consolidation Aims to Save $500K
April 08--Tucson police and fire officials are working to consolidate their departments' communication centers, in an effort to simplify and improve the existing 911 system. City Manager Mike Ortega laid out in a email his plans for the proposed consolidation, which he hopes will be completed by July 1. The purpose of consolidation is to reduce space requirements and "the need for duplication in management, administration and possibly some areas of operations," he wrote.
