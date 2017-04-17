Authorities ID La Encantada shooter as Tucson fire captain
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Fire Captain Frederick Bair is the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14.. The Tucson Fire Department released this brief statement Saturday, April 15. "The Tucson Fire Department is heart broken over the news regarding the shooting at La Encantada that occurred Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC