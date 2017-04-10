Arizona Senate OKs More Stringent Seizure Requirements For Prosecutors, Police
Without a single dissent, state senators approved changes Monday in Arizona laws designed to sharply curb the ability of prosecutors and police to seize property. The measure includes a new requirement that prosecutors must prove by "clear and convincing evidence'' that the items they want to seize were involved in criminal activity.
