Agua Caliente Park will get new life
TUCSON, AZ - Pima County will dedicate Pond Two at Agua Caliente Park on April 7, 2017, which it hopes will bring back to life a park once on life support. Agua Caliente, an oasis in the desert on Tucson's far east side at 12325 E. Roger Road, is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
