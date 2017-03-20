Yuma County Board may join border development group

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on joining the Arizona Border Counties Coalition, a new organization being formed to advocate for economic development along the border, as well as to address the financial burdens placed on them because of their location. The group's board is being chaired by Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson, and will have its first meeting March 30 in Tucson.

