Yuma County Board may join border development group
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on joining the Arizona Border Counties Coalition, a new organization being formed to advocate for economic development along the border, as well as to address the financial burdens placed on them because of their location. The group's board is being chaired by Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson, and will have its first meeting March 30 in Tucson.
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
