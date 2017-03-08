Woman facing charges in child's death...

Woman facing charges in child's death arrested on drug charges

KOLD-TV Tucson

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Kylie Marie Brewer, the woman arrested in the death of her 6-month-old child, is now facing drug charges. Brewer was booked into the Pima County Jail late Sunday night on charges of marijuana possession, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance.

