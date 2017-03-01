Two arrested in connection with child's death
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A Pima County woman was one of two people arrested in connection with the death of her young child, authorities said. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Kylie Brewer, 19, and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr., 18, were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 28, on felony child abuse charges.
