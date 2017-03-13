Tucson Police: Graffiti arrest after thousands of dollars in damages
TUCSON, AZ - Tucson police have arrested a man they believe to be linked to over 100 different graffiti incidents that caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to a recent release. On March 8, officers with Operations Division West located 21-year-old Cedric Acton, he has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of criminal damage graffiti, over $10,000.
