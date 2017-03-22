Tucson Medical Center awarded naming ...

Tucson Medical Center awarded naming rights in Jan. 8th Memorial

TUCSON, AZ - Pima County Supervisors have passed 4-1 for naming rights to the January 8th Memorial, Ally Miller was the only one to argue against it. The Tucson Medical Center was awarded the right after they donated the largest amount, $500,000 to the memorial.

