Tucson Couple Is Arrested in Death of Woman's Baby Daughter
Pima County Sheriff's officials say a Tucson couple has been arrested on felony child abuse charges in the recent death of the woman's 6-month-old daughter. They say 19-year-old Kylie Brewer and 19-year-old Jon-Paul Bogdanowich have both been booked into the Pima County jail on one count of felony child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec '16
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC