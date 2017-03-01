Tucson Couple Is Arrested in Death of Woman's Baby Daughter

Pima County Sheriff's officials say a Tucson couple has been arrested on felony child abuse charges in the recent death of the woman's 6-month-old daughter. They say 19-year-old Kylie Brewer and 19-year-old Jon-Paul Bogdanowich have both been booked into the Pima County jail on one count of felony child abuse.

