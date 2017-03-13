Three accused in death of Pima County baby now facing murder charges
TUCSON, AZ - The three people facing felony child abuse charges in the Feb. 19 death of a Pima County baby are now facing first-degree murder charges, according to court documents. Kylie Marie Brewer, Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kaylie Ryan Gossett are accused in a disturbing case of child abuse that resulted in the death of Brewer's 6-month-old child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC