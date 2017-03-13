Three accused in death of Pima County baby now facing murder charges

TUCSON, AZ - The three people facing felony child abuse charges in the Feb. 19 death of a Pima County baby are now facing first-degree murder charges, according to court documents. Kylie Marie Brewer, Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kaylie Ryan Gossett are accused in a disturbing case of child abuse that resulted in the death of Brewer's 6-month-old child.

