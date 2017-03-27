The Latest: Family speaks after remai...

The Latest: Family speaks after remains of girl found

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

The Latest on the case of a Tucson girl who went missing nearly five years ago : The family of a Tucson girl who was found dead nearly five years after going missing from her bedroom has issued a statement thanking the community for support and asking for privacy. The family of six-year-old Isabel Celis said in a statement issued by Tucson Medical Center, where the girl's mother works, that it is their time to mourn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar 21 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC