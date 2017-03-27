The Latest: Family speaks after remains of girl found
The Latest on the case of a Tucson girl who went missing nearly five years ago : The family of a Tucson girl who was found dead nearly five years after going missing from her bedroom has issued a statement thanking the community for support and asking for privacy. The family of six-year-old Isabel Celis said in a statement issued by Tucson Medical Center, where the girl's mother works, that it is their time to mourn.
