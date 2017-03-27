Suspects unsure how baby died in Pima...

Suspects unsure how baby died in Pima County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Initial interviews with several people now charged in connection to the death of a six-month-old girl in southern Arizona show that they all had different explanations for what was wrong with Wyllow. The child's mother, Kylie Brewer, spoke with investigators at her home in Pima County, according to interview logs obtained from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar 21 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC