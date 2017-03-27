Suspects unsure how baby died in Pima County

TUCSON, AZ - Initial interviews with several people now charged in connection to the death of a six-month-old girl in southern Arizona show that they all had different explanations for what was wrong with Wyllow. The child's mother, Kylie Brewer, spoke with investigators at her home in Pima County, according to interview logs obtained from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.