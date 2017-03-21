Sahuarita second city to threaten to break ties with PACC

SAHUARITA, AZ - Sahuarita has become the second town in Pima County to threaten to pull out of the Intergovernmental Agreement with Pima Animal Care Center over costs and/or service. Sahuarita, which in the past has generally accepted the terms of the IGA presented by the county for animal care services, has taken issue with the one proposed for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

