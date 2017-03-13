Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigration agents
There are 2 comments on the Yuma Sun story from 9 hrs ago, titled Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigration agents.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that Sheriff Mark Napier said Friday said he's committed to working with federal agencies, but that his agencies will not be seeking out undocumented immigrants. Napier says in addition to staffing issues - 500 sworn members of the sheriff's department cover 9,200 square miles of land - the Pima County jail also doesn't have the capacity to detain a large number of undocumented immigrants.
#1 7 hrs ago
then set up tents
#2 10 min ago
Big news this week was ICE arresting illegal aliens in court houses, you know why? In OR a judge helps a illegal alien escape, law enforcement departments around the country refuse to enforce federal law. So now ICE will be going to court houses and eying illegal aliens before they can be helped to get away. ICE will also be showing up on doorsteps, around schools, churches or anywhere illegal aliens are because they can not depend on local police.
They have DACA, driver license, visa and orders of deportations info to arrested these illegal aliens on the streets, at their jobs and at home in front of their families.
