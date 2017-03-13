Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't ...

Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigration agents

There are 2 comments on the Yuma Sun story from 9 hrs ago, titled Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigration agents. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Sheriff Mark Napier said Friday said he's committed to working with federal agencies, but that his agencies will not be seeking out undocumented immigrants. Napier says in addition to staffing issues - 500 sworn members of the sheriff's department cover 9,200 square miles of land - the Pima County jail also doesn't have the capacity to detain a large number of undocumented immigrants.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,081

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
then set up tents

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,566

Las Vegas, NV

#2 10 min ago
Big news this week was ICE arresting illegal aliens in court houses, you know why? In OR a judge helps a illegal alien escape, law enforcement departments around the country refuse to enforce federal law. So now ICE will be going to court houses and eying illegal aliens before they can be helped to get away. ICE will also be showing up on doorsteps, around schools, churches or anywhere illegal aliens are because they can not depend on local police.

They have DACA, driver license, visa and orders of deportations info to arrested these illegal aliens on the streets, at their jobs and at home in front of their families.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
News STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16) May '16 jakcrak 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC