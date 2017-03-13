There are on the Yuma Sun story from 9 hrs ago, titled Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigration agents. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Sheriff Mark Napier said Friday said he's committed to working with federal agencies, but that his agencies will not be seeking out undocumented immigrants. Napier says in addition to staffing issues - 500 sworn members of the sheriff's department cover 9,200 square miles of land - the Pima County jail also doesn't have the capacity to detain a large number of undocumented immigrants.

