PCSD searching for Tucson man who has been missing for a week

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 57-year-old David Yurek. According to a PCSD news release, Yurek suffers from various medical and behavioral issues and has been without his medication since Thursday, March 23. He had been staying in a care facility in the 3700 block of North Swan Road and was last seen getting out of a taxi outside of a different care facility in the 8100 block of East Broadway Boulevard last Thursday.

