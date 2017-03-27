PCSD searching for Tucson man who has...

PCSD searching for Tucson man who has been missing for a week

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 57-year-old David Yurek. According to a PCSD news release, Yurek suffers from various medical and behavioral issues and has been without his medication since Thursday, March 23. He had been staying in a care facility in the 3700 block of North Swan Road and was last seen getting out of a taxi outside of a different care facility in the 8100 block of East Broadway Boulevard last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar 21 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC