Multi-vehicle accident closes northbound La cholla
TUCSON, AZ - A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road on La Cholla between Ina and Magee, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department. Northwest Fire District Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC