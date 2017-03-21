Multi-vehicle accident closes northbo...

Multi-vehicle accident closes northbound La cholla

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road on La Cholla between Ina and Magee, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department. Northwest Fire District Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) 8 hr Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC