On the next episode of Metro Week: State of the City: Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild expands on some of the ideas in his State of the City speech: why Tucson needs to focus on partnerships with community groups, the upcoming sales tax increase question voters will decide on a May ballot, and what the city needs to continue to work on. Pima Community College: Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert talks about how the college came out of scrutiny from its accrediting agency, and what it still needs to work on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAT-TV Tucson.