Man facing animal abuse charges after reports of him hitting dogs with a shovel

Thursday Mar 2

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Police Department arrested 28-year-old Noe Morales on Friday, Feb. 24, in a home in the 4500 block of South Mission. Morales is in the Pima County Jail, facing a felony animal abuse charge.

