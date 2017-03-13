Injured hiker airlifted out of Sabino Canyon after fall
Tucson News Now - Rescue Crews helped save an unconscious man from a remote location in Sabino Canyon Sunday morning after he sustained head injuries from a fall, according to Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Gress said the man fell during a hike on the mountain and needed to be airlifted by helicopter to an awaiting ambulance on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC