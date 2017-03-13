Injured hiker airlifted out of Sabino...

Injured hiker airlifted out of Sabino Canyon after fall

Tucson News Now - Rescue Crews helped save an unconscious man from a remote location in Sabino Canyon Sunday morning after he sustained head injuries from a fall, according to Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Gress said the man fell during a hike on the mountain and needed to be airlifted by helicopter to an awaiting ambulance on the ground.

