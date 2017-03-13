Dignity for Desconocidos
Jack Knox pulls the cart carrying 300 crosses with the names of dead found in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands. Knox and the members of Heal Our Border Vigil call the names of the dead and lay the crosses on the curb leading to the Mexico port of entry.
