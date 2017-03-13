Bomb threat forces road closures, evacuations, lockdowns in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - A bomb threat was called into the Pima County Services Building in downtown Tucson Thursday morning, city police said. Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the building was evacuated and the threat is affecting traffic in the area.
