Authorities looking for Foothills bank robbery suspect

Friday Mar 24

TUCSON, AZ - A man robbed a Foothills area bank earlier this month, authorities said. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened Monday, March 6, at the US Bank in Safeway at 4752 E. Sunrise Drive.

