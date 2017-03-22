Another injured hiker rescued by AMO crew Hiker fell 40 feet, suffered serious injury on Mt. Lemmon
A hiker on Mt. Lemon fell nearly 40 feet Tuesday afternoon and suffered multiple injuries, causing an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew to conduct its second rescue mission in two consecutive days.
