AMO helicopter airlifts hiker from rugged ravine

TUCSON, AZ - An Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew rescued a hiker in distress near Tucson on Monday, March 13. The exact nature of the man's condition was not released, but deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department who were with him called for an air rescue shortly before 4 p.m. The hiker was in a rugged ravine about a mile north of the Pima Canyon trail head in the Santa Catalina Mountains. AMO agents in a UH-60 Black Hawk lifted the hiker to the helicopter in a medical litter.

