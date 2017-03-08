ADOT wants to know what you think about future road expansion projects
TUCSON, AZ - The Arizona Department of Transportation is taking public comment until March 21 on a proposal to extend the Barraza-Aviation Parkway, State Route 210, from Golf Links to Interstate 10 on the southeast side of Tucson. The project study also includes widening Interstate 10 from its present two lanes in each direction to four lanes from I-19 to Kolb Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
