4th person arrested in death of 6-month-old in Pima County

Wednesday Mar 22

Authorities say 26-year-old Brianna Raidy was booked Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse and second-degree murder in the Feb. 19 death. The girl's parents, 19-year-old Kylie Brewer and 19-year-old Jon-Paul Bogdanowich, were previously booked on one count of child abuse.

Read more at Yuma Sun.

