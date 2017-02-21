Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. TOP STORIES 1. TUCSON POLICE ID TWO PEOPLE KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH Police have identified the two people who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 22. http://bit.ly/2lyVEjJ According a news release from the Tucson Police Department, 59-year-old Daniel W. Cox and his passenger, 63-year-old Pearle M. Perl, both died at teh hospital.

