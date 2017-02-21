Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. TOP STORIES 1. DEPUTIES ID HOMICIDE VICTIM, SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE Pima County deputies have identified the man who was shot to death Monday on Tucson's south side, just south of the Tucson International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.