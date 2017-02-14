Tucson woman sentenced for sending child porn to imprisoned husband
TUCSON, AZ - A 28-year-old Tucson woman has been sentenced for mailing child porn to her husband, who's in prison awaiting trial on other child porn charges. Federal officials said Breana Van Dyck was sentenced to 5 1/4 years in prison Monday, Feb. 13. Once released, she will be on lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec '16
|Samsun
|1
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t...
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
|STEP enforcement program aims to slow speeders ... (May '16)
|May '16
|jakcrak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC