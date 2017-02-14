Tucson woman sentenced for sending ch...

Tucson woman sentenced for sending child porn to imprisoned husband

TUCSON, AZ - A 28-year-old Tucson woman has been sentenced for mailing child porn to her husband, who's in prison awaiting trial on other child porn charges. Federal officials said Breana Van Dyck was sentenced to 5 1/4 years in prison Monday, Feb. 13. Once released, she will be on lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

